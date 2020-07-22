Mildred Leach

Mildred Jo Rene Leach, 84, passed away July 14, 2020. She was born March 6, 1936. She served many years on the board of directors of RSVP in Fort Smith, more than 35 years as a volunteer income tax preparer, two years as a volunteer state coordinator for AARP Health Services and was president and later secretary/treasurer of AARP Chapter 5099 over a 15-year period. She was a master gardener with The Learning Fields at Chaffee Crossing and was awarded the 10th Annual Good Samaritan Award in 1998 by Western Arkansas Counseling and Guidance Center in Fort Smith. She was a member of St. Paul Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joel and Nelle Maynard of Cloudy, Okla.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Robert Leach; a son, Mike Leach and wife Becky of Bonanza; and a grandson, Michael Leach of Fort Smith.

Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 24 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.



