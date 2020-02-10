Home

Mildred Radford Obituary
Mildred Radford
Mildred Nadine Radford, 77, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at her home. She was a waitress at Steak and Egg Restaurant.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Dora (Crawford) Wilhelm; a son, Russell Linder; two brothers, Charles and Bill Wilhelm; and a great-granddaughter.
She is survived by a daughter, Connie Gibson of Van Buren; a son, Joe Wilhelm and wife Carolyn of Van Buren; two brothers, Johnny Wilhelm and wife Judy of Owasso, Okla., and Dennis Wilhelm of Rush Springs, Okla.; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Ocker Memorial Chapel with burial at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Justin Daniels and Shannon Kuykendall.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 11, 2020
