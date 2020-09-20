1/
Mildred Springwater
Mildred Springwater, 90, of Gans died Sept. 18, 2020, in Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Agent Mallory Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Gans Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Service.
She is survived by her son, Dwain Springwater of Gans; a grandson; three sisters, Imogene Fields of Fort Smith, Ernestine Pigeon of Sallisaw, and Kay Shamblin of Sallisaw.
Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Tuesday at Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Home-Sallisaw.

Published in Times Record from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
