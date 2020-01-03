Home

McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Miles Williams Obituary
Miles Williams
Miles E. Williams Sr., 85, of Greenwood was born Oct. 25, 1934, in Wichita Falls, Texas, to Ollie and Inez (Welchel) Williams. He entered through God's gates on Dec. 30, 2019. He grew up in Banning, Calif., where he attended school. Miles was a 20-year U.S. Navy retiree, serving from 1953-74. He enjoyed the Navy; his last 10 years were spent on submarines, with his last a being the nuclear sub, the Henry L. Stimson. He was a member of Excelsior Baptist Church and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6527 in Greenwood.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Barbara Clawson and Billie McDaniels; and a stepson, Wally Bowen.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Williams of Greenwood; a sister, Carole Heist of Lake Havasu, Nev.; a son, Miles E. Williams Jr. of Darrington, Wash.; two daughters, Nancy Williams of Bella Vista and Laura Hess of St. Joseph, Mich.; a stepson, Ken Bowen of Norman, Okla.; a stepdaughter, Rhonda Lindsey of Harrah, Okla.; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Per his request, there will be no service. Arrangements are under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 6, 2020
