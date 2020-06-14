Milford Lunsford
On a cold Jan. 3, 1925, George Milford and Sarah Conred Lunsford welcomed their second child. He was named Milford Guy and joined his older sister, Mertis, in many adventures. Eventually he was joined by Ophelia, Benny and Thurman, all preceded him in death.
When Daddy was 18 years old and World War II was raging, he decided to quit farming, which exempted him from service, and joined the rest of his generation in the military. He served from 1944-46 in the U.S. Army as a truck driver. It was from that experience that he decided to become an auto mechanic. He worked as a mechanic from 1947 until he retired in 1985. For a few years after his retirement he worked as a janitor/maintenance man.
In 1946, after being honorably discharged, Milford married Zada Nadine Sanders Ingram. They had five children, Ronnie Ingram, Pat Pace, Larry Lunsford, Sandy Moss and Ric Lunsford; seven grandchildren, Jeff Ingram, Brandy Bittenbender, Paige Ford, Nic Lunsford, Kandis Fisher, Chris Lunsford and Sean Lunsford; and eight great-grandchildren, Alek Fisher, Jonathan Fisher, Jeremy Fisher, Nathan Lunsford, Taryn Lunsford, Brooklyn Lunsford, Jaylehn Maples and Judge Maples. Milford was a family man who always loved and provided for his babies, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 16 at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville with burial at 1 p.m. at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home in Booneville.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Mark Whittaker, Russell Epperson, Larry Holt, Sean Lunsford, Mark Bittenbender and Jeff Ingram.
Honorary pallbearers are his great-grandsons.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.