Milidean McConnell
Milidean P. McConnell, of Booneville, passed from this life Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Paris. She was born Aug. 5, 1942, in Conway to the late James Henry and Florence (Evatt) Pate. She was a housewife and a member of First United Methodist Church in Booneville, Booneville Riding Club, South Logan County Helping Hands and Good Fellows.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger McConnell; one brother, James Pate; her son-in-law, Ronnie Shelton; and her parents before mentioned.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
She is survived by one daughter, Michelle Shelton of Booneville; two sisters, Jackie McConnell of Vilonia and Colleen Pate of Springfield, Mo.; three grandchildren, Cheyenne, Ciarra and Caden; and one great-granddaughter, Hadley.
Published in Times Record on June 4, 2019