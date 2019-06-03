Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Funeral Home
127 W 4Th St
Booneville, AR 72927
(479) 675-3388
Resources
More Obituaries for Milidean McConnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Milidean McConnell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Milidean McConnell Obituary
Milidean McConnell
Milidean P. McConnell, of Booneville, passed from this life Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Paris. She was born Aug. 5, 1942, in Conway to the late James Henry and Florence (Evatt) Pate. She was a housewife and a member of First United Methodist Church in Booneville, Booneville Riding Club, South Logan County Helping Hands and Good Fellows.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger McConnell; one brother, James Pate; her son-in-law, Ronnie Shelton; and her parents before mentioned.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
She is survived by one daughter, Michelle Shelton of Booneville; two sisters, Jackie McConnell of Vilonia and Colleen Pate of Springfield, Mo.; three grandchildren, Cheyenne, Ciarra and Caden; and one great-granddaughter, Hadley.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Times Record on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now