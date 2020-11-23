1/1
Millard Harrison Jr.
Millard Harrison Jr.
Millard Randolph Harrison Jr., 93, peacefully entered the kingdom of heaven on Nov. 20, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born June 11, 1927, in Denton, Texas, to Millard and Edna Williams Harrison.
He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1945-47. He retired from Merchants Freight Lines in Houston. He loved a great game of golf, bowling, betting on horses, coins and collectibles.
He was a wonderful son and a loving daddy, father, husband, brother, friend and human being. All who knew him, loved him.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Melva Williams Harrison.
He is survived by a sister, Joy Sandlin of Santa Rosa, Calif.; a daughter, Gina Harrison and her mother JoAnn Harrison of Houston; three stepchildren, Cynthia Jennings, Dawn Howell and David Bankston, all of Fort Smith; and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Legacy and Mercy Crest, and David Bankston for the care and support until the end; as well as Chella for her friendship.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
