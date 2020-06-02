Millard Moore

Millard Lee Moore, 82, of Mountainburg passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at his home. He was born Sept. 27, 1937, in the Locke community to Ernest F. and Violet (Rankin) Moore. He was a retired carpenter and a full gospel church minister. He loved fishing, talking about the Lord and working.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Brenda Lee; and a son, Danny Ray Moore.

Survivors include his wife, Eula Mae Moore of the home; three daughters, Donna Sue Simpson of Anchorage, Alaska, Regina Mae Arbaugh and husband Steve of Clarksville and Patricia Joyce Cowell and husband Danny of Van Buren; four sons, Millard Frank Moore and wife Carolyn of Mulberry, Billy Joe Moore and wife Sara of Indiana, Richard Dewayne Moore of Orlando, Fla., and Ricky D. Moore and wife Tracy of Mulberry; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 5 at Locke Cemetery Pavilion, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma. The service will be live streamed on Ocker-Putman's Facebook page.

Pallbearers will be Franklin Moore, Tristan Moore, Timothy Moore, Justin Wood, Raymond Moore and Nathan Moore.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store