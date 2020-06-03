Or Copy this URL to Share

Millard Moore

Millard Lee Moore, 82, of Mountainburg died Monday, June 1, 2020.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Locke Cemetery Pavilion, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.

He is survived by his wife, Eula; three daughters, Donna Simpson, Regina Arbaugh and Patricia Cowell; and four sons, Frank, Billy, Richard Dewayne and Ricky Moore.



