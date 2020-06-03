As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Prayers for the family!
Love, Starla Roach
Millard Moore
Millard Lee Moore, 82, of Mountainburg died Monday, June 1, 2020.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Locke Cemetery Pavilion, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
He is survived by his wife, Eula; three daughters, Donna Simpson, Regina Arbaugh and Patricia Cowell; and four sons, Frank, Billy, Richard Dewayne and Ricky Moore.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.