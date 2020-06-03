Millard Moore
1937 - 2020-06-01
Millard Moore
Millard Lee Moore, 82, of Mountainburg died Monday, June 1, 2020.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Locke Cemetery Pavilion, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
He is survived by his wife, Eula; three daughters, Donna Simpson, Regina Arbaugh and Patricia Cowell; and four sons, Frank, Billy, Richard Dewayne and Ricky Moore.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Locke Cemetery Pavilion
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
(479) 632-3444
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 2, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Prayers for the family!
Love, Starla Roach
Starla Roach
Family
