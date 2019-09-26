|
|
Milrich Martin
Milrich E. Martin, 89, of Chester passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at his home. He was a retired carpenter and a veteran of the Marine Corps, having served during the Korean War. He was of the Christian faith.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eva (Woods) Martin.
He is survived by one daughter, LaVaerne Reep and husband Johnny of Little Rock; one son, Patrick J. Martin of Chester; and one grandson, Casey Martin Reep and wife Amanda of Little Rock.
Graveside service will be held at noon Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Freedom Cemetery in Chester, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 28, 2019