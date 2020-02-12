Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Minna Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Minna Smith


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Minna Smith Obituary
Minna Smith
Minna "Mickie" Lea Smith, 77, of Van Buren passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. She was born May 24, 1942, in Van Buren to the late Murl and Vera Cole. She was a retired bookkeeper.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Martha Campbell; and a brother, Jimmy Cole.
She is survived by her husband, Darrell of the home; a son, Darrell "Dub" Smith and wife Kristi; two sisters, Alice Lamb and Donna Dodson and husband Robert; a brother, Ronald Cole and wife Linda; four grandchildren, Cole Smith, Ally Johnson and husband Jacob, Nycole Ellis and Maverick Ellis; a great-grandchild, Aliya Ward; and a niece, Pam Fout.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Gracelawn Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Dwight Hamby, Larry Jones, Everett Hogan, Kendal Hogan, Kelly Haley and Max Blake.
Honorary pallbearers are Ross Robinson and Darrell Jones.
The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Minna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -