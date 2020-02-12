|
|
Minna Smith
Minna "Mickie" Lea Smith, 77, of Van Buren passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. She was born May 24, 1942, in Van Buren to the late Murl and Vera Cole. She was a retired bookkeeper.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Martha Campbell; and a brother, Jimmy Cole.
She is survived by her husband, Darrell of the home; a son, Darrell "Dub" Smith and wife Kristi; two sisters, Alice Lamb and Donna Dodson and husband Robert; a brother, Ronald Cole and wife Linda; four grandchildren, Cole Smith, Ally Johnson and husband Jacob, Nycole Ellis and Maverick Ellis; a great-grandchild, Aliya Ward; and a niece, Pam Fout.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Gracelawn Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Dwight Hamby, Larry Jones, Everett Hogan, Kendal Hogan, Kelly Haley and Max Blake.
Honorary pallbearers are Ross Robinson and Darrell Jones.
The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 14, 2020