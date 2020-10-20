Minnie Harkey
Minnie Orene Harkey peacefully passed away on Oct. 19, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born Dec. 29, 1923, in Clayton, Okla., to Robert and Lillie Mae Jamison. She spent many years as a nurse and retired from Sparks Regional Medical Center in 1986.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 72 years, Gene Harkey; and a granddaughter, Dr. Cathryn Gonzalez of Mansfield.
She is survived by three daughters, Darla McCanlies, Patricia Turner of Burleson, Texas, and Leslie Foster of Mansfield; four grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Pleasant Grove Cemetery No. 2, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron. All are welcome to attend.
