Minnie Nash
Minnie A. Nash, 83, of Fort Smith passed from this life June 10, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born May 8, 1936, in Greenwood to the late G. Sherman and Novie Nichols Pettigrew. Minnie retired with over 40 years of service from Southern Steel & Wire. She never was one to shy away from hard work, whether it be at her job or in her yard. Minnie had a love for flowers and gardening. She refused to allow anyone mow her yard, because she knew where every flower was planted. Minnie loved to dote over her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Minnie is survived by her three daughters, Elaine Atkins of Liberty, Dorothy Edmonds of Fort Smith and Lori Nash of Bunch, Okla.; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Cora Grantham of Arkoma; her brothers, Merrel Pettigrew of Spiro and Tommy and Wayne Pettigrew, both of Fort Smith; as well as many adored nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Thomas Nash; sisters, Naomi Smith, Dorothy Shirley and Lavone Craig; and her brother, Sherman Pettigrew.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, June 14, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with burial following at the U. S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
The family will greet friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Edwards Funeral Home.
Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Jerry and Donnie Atkins, Billy Edmonds, Jesse and Cody Hobbs and Sean Meskus.
To leave on online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on June 12, 2019