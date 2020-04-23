|
Minnie Smith
Minnie (Winders) Smith, 94, of Magazine passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at her home. She lived in Logan County for many years. She loved the country and nature. She made many homemade quilts for gifts for her family. She was a caregiver for Area Agency on Aging, a Christian and loved God and her church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Pete Smith; her parents, George and Ocie Winders; two brothers, Al Winders and Don Winders; a sister, Mary Ferguson; and a grandson, Ronald Schlotthauer.
She is survived by a daughter, Sherry Wilson Reynolds and husband Merle of Muldrow; three sisters, Mae Pusch and Joyce Jenkins, both of Van Buren, and Margaret Hoening of New Weston, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Peggy Winders of Ozark; two grandchildren, Eric Bell and wife Viola and Tiffani Ghigo and husband Kil; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Private burial was held at Cauthron Cemetery in Booneville, under the care of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 26, 2020