Miquel Baires
Miguel Angel Escobar Baires, 65, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at his home. He was an automobile mechanic in Rogers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Antonio and Maria (Escobar) Baires; and a son, Noel Antonio Escobar.
He is survived by three sons, Juan Carlos Escobar, Miguel Alexander Valle and Jose Roberto Escobar, all of Gaithersburg, Md.; two sisters, Maria Catalina Escobar of Philadelphia and Maria Angela Escobar of Van Buren; two brothers, Pedro and Carlos Escobar, both of Maryland; 10 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, July 6 at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial to follow at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Juan Carlos Escobar, Miguel Alexaner Valle, Jose Roberto Escobar, Pedro Escobar, Carlos Escobar and Jose Buezo.
.