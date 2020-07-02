1/1
Miquel Baires
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Miquel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Miquel Baires
Miguel Angel Escobar Baires, 65, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at his home. He was an automobile mechanic in Rogers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Antonio and Maria (Escobar) Baires; and a son, Noel Antonio Escobar.
He is survived by three sons, Juan Carlos Escobar, Miguel Alexander Valle and Jose Roberto Escobar, all of Gaithersburg, Md.; two sisters, Maria Catalina Escobar of Philadelphia and Maria Angela Escobar of Van Buren; two brothers, Pedro and Carlos Escobar, both of Maryland; 10 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, July 6 at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial to follow at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Juan Carlos Escobar, Miguel Alexaner Valle, Jose Roberto Escobar, Pedro Escobar, Carlos Escobar and Jose Buezo.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Burial
Gill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved