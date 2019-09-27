|
|
Miranda Hoge
Miranda Nicole Hoge, age 36, of Fort Smith passed away at her home Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. She was born in Fort Smith on Sept. 14, 1983, and was the daughter of Rollins and Debbie (Corbin) Hoge. She graduated from Southside High School in Fort Smith, where she was an outstanding member of the golf team. Miranda continued her career in golf as a member of the University of Central Arkansas women's golf team.
After earning an accounting degree from the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, Miranda became an analyst in the transportation industry with the majority of her career being at ArcBest. She worked for ArcBest for eight years and was loved by many coworkers. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Fort Smith. She enjoyed being with her family and friends and was an avid golfer. She especially loved spending time with her son, Corbin. Miranda will be remembered for her beautiful smile and her kindness and warmth to others.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents: her dada, John Corbin of Charleston, Dr. Marlin Hoge of Fort Smith and Don Bedford of Muldrow; and her great-grandparents, Arley and Lucille Corbin and Bill and Faye Pool of Danville.
She is survived by her son, Corbin Alexander Hoge; parents, Rollins and Debbie Hoge; her nana, Jean Corbin-Bedford of Charleston; a brother, Alex Hoge; a sister-in-law, Cathryn Hoge; a sister, Michelle Swain; two nephews, Rollins Hoge and Spencer Swain; and a niece, Audrey Swain.
Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Church Parish Center in Fort Smith followed immediately by a 2 p.m. service at Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Charleston, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Charleston.
In lieu of flowers, a scholarship fund has been created for Corbin Hoge. Checks may be made to Arkansas Best Federal Credit Union, 3501 Old Greenwood Road, Fort Smith, AR 72903, with Corbin Hoge in the memo line. Donations may also be put into the www.gofundme.com account Corbin Hoge Scholarship in Memory of Miranda Hoge.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 28, 2019