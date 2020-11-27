1/
Missie Blair
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Missie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Missie Blair
Missie Blair, 47, of Greenwood died Nov. 25, 2020.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home.
She is survived by her husband, Don; three daughters, Courtney Blair, Brittaney Taylor and Amber Martin; two sons, Chris Chism and Nick Wallace; her mother and stepfather, Carol and Kyle Wolfe; a sister, Cindy Horton; two brothers, Bobby and Paul Blair; and four grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
4794745081
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved