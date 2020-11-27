Missie Blair

Missie Blair, 47, of Greenwood died Nov. 25, 2020.

Memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home.

She is survived by her husband, Don; three daughters, Courtney Blair, Brittaney Taylor and Amber Martin; two sons, Chris Chism and Nick Wallace; her mother and stepfather, Carol and Kyle Wolfe; a sister, Cindy Horton; two brothers, Bobby and Paul Blair; and four grandchildren.



