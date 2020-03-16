Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roller Funeral Home
1700 E Walnut St
Paris, AR 72855
(479) 963-2733
Resources
More Obituaries for Missy Stubblefield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Missy Stubblefield

Send Flowers
Missy Stubblefield Obituary
Missy Stubblefield
Missy Stubblefield, 51, of Paris died Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Paris.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
She is survived by her husband, Alan; a daughter, Cassie Stubblefield of Fort Smith; a son, Austin Stubblefield of Fort Walton, Fla.; her father, Leon Scallions of Paris; two sisters, Vicki Churchman of Paris and Sheila Nehus of Benton; a brother, Michael Sheridan of Illinois; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record from Mar. 17 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Missy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -