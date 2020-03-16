|
|
|
Missy Stubblefield
Missy Stubblefield, 51, of Paris died Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Paris.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
She is survived by her husband, Alan; a daughter, Cassie Stubblefield of Fort Smith; a son, Austin Stubblefield of Fort Walton, Fla.; her father, Leon Scallions of Paris; two sisters, Vicki Churchman of Paris and Sheila Nehus of Benton; a brother, Michael Sheridan of Illinois; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record from Mar. 17 to Mar. 25, 2020