Misty Thacker

Misty Lynn Thacker, 36, died July 10, 2020.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Hall Cemetery in Natural Dam, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.

She is survived by three daughters, Brittany Woodward and Breanna and Brandi Learue; a son, Brandon Woodward; her parents, Carolyn and Walter Woodward.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



