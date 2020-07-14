1/1
Misty Thacker
Misty Thacker
Misty Lynn Thacker, age 36, passed away July 10, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Aug. 16, 1983, in Bogalusa, La., to Walter Woodward and Carolyn Crain Woodward.
Misty is survived by a son, Brandon Woodward of Van Buren; three daughters, Brittany Woodward, Breanna Learue and Brandi Learue; her parents; two brothers, Chad Wright of Alabama and William Woodward of Louisiana; and two sisters, Melissa Woodward and Mindy Morgan, both of Fort Smith.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 17 at Hall Cemetery in Natural Dam with Brother Kevin Hardcastle officiating, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
