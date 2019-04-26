|
Mitchell Griffin
Mitchell M. Griffin, 84, of Booneville passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at his home. He was a retired pilot for Delta Airlines and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, at Mount Zion Cemetery in Greenwood, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; three sons, Phil Griffin of Phoenix, Waylon Brown of Pennsylvania and Bradly Murphrey; one daughter, Jennifer Brown of Booneville; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Griffin; son, Wesley Murphrey; and his brother, Robert Griffin.
Pallbearers will be Robby Berg, Ryan Berg, Phillip Griffin, Tate Griffin, Waylon Brown and Randy Berg.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 28, 2019