Mitchell Ledford


1933 - 2019
Mitchell Ledbed Obituary
Mitchell Ledford
Mitchell Ledford, 86, of Poteau passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Fort Smith. Mitchell retired from Whirlpool and then became a barber. Mitchell was a member of Shepherd's Heart Church in Poteau.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ott and Desi L. (Allen) Ledford; his wife, Audra "Lady Bug"; six siblings, Rosie Mae McCowan, George Otis, Charles Lester, Harold Allen, Curtis Ledford and Shirley Faye Ledford; his son, John Ledford; two daughters, Paula Ledford and Peggy Tyler; and a granddaughter, Audra Grace.
Survivors include his daughters and son-in-law, Jowanda and Bill Grace of Gridley, Ill., and Jennifer Waggoner of Tulsa; his grandchildren, John Grace of Tulsa, Joshua Grace of Streator, Ill., Tresten Ledford of Meade, Okla., Haley Grace of Round Rock, Texas, and Katelyn Waggoner of Tulsa; 11 great-grandchildren; a brother, Henry Ledford of Fort Smith; a sister, Velma Walton of Muldrow; and other relatives and loved ones.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Tresten Ledford officiating.
Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, prior to the service.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 21, 2019
