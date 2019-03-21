|
Mitchell Neal
Mitchell Edward Neal, of Charleston, was born Feb. 4, 1945, in Fort Smith. He passed away March 20, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Neal and Stella Marie Hartley; and brother Roger James.
He was a senior in high school when he met the love of his life, Peggy Sue Loughridge. Together they raised four children and eight grandchildren. He was employed by OG&E in Fort Smith for 40 years.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Peggy; and his cherished children: three daughters, Michele Milam, Marla Williams and husband John and Mindy Croff and husband Chris and one son, Trae Mitchell Neal. He was a beloved "PaPa" to eight grandchildren, Jenna and Brilee Floyd, Sydnye and Preslye Neal, Brady, Carson and Tyler Croff and Meg Williams. Brothers left behind to cherish his memory are Mike Neal of Lavaca and Manuel Neal of Charleston.
Mitchell loved hunting, trapping, fishing and spending time with his family. His family especially enjoyed hearing lots of stories about his hunting and fishing adventures. He was a mentor to many in our area regarding anything related to the outdoors. He was also known as a successful gardener and loved animals of all kinds.
He always enjoyed a good joke or story and shared his advice and wisdom with friends, family and many others who regarded him as a "second dad" through the years. Even though Mitchell fought a hard battle with dementia during the last 12 years of his life, it never affected his ability to smile and light up a room.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Charleston, with burial to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Charlie Bonner, John Williams, Chris Croff, Trae Neal, Preslye Neal, Brady, Carson and Tyler Croff and Mike Bangs.
Honorary pallbearers are Manuel and Mike Neal.
The family respectfully requests in lieu of flowers that his friends might plant a tree in his memory or take a child you love fishing.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 22, 2019