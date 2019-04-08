|
Mitzi Bardrick
Mitzi Jean Bardrick, age 85, of Rogers died Saturday, April 6, 2019, at her residence. She was born Feb. 17, 1934, in Fort Smith, the daughter of Golda Rebecca Shelby and James Frank Madden. She moved to Northwest Arkansas in 1974 from Fort Smith. Her career in education spanned many decades allowing her to reach thousands of children. She was the principal at Eastside Elementary and Reagan Elementary, both in Rogers. After she retired from public education, she immediately jumped right back into work as director at Shining Stars School at First Baptist Church Christian School located in Rogers. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Rogers. She was a past member of ADK, Delta Kappa Gamma and KKI. She was also a past member of the Rogers Education Foundation Board. Her life philosophy was to "trust in the Lord completely and He will direct your path."
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Bob Bardrick, in 1981.
Mitzi is survived by two sons, Robert Bardrick and his wife Margaret and Shelby Bardrick and his wife Christy, all of Rogers; and two grandchildren, Jennifer Tisdale and her husband Keith of Little Flock and Bailey Bardrick of Rogers.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at First Baptist Church — Olive Street Campus in Rogers.
A celebration of Mitzi's life will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at First Baptist Church Olive — Street Campus with Pastor Wes George officiating. Interment will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in Rogers, to the First Baptist Church Christian School.
Arrangements by Epting Funeral Home in Bentonville.
Condolences may be made at www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 9, 2019