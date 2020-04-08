|
Moises Galan
Moises Galan, 59, of Clarksville died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Private services and cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roller-Cox Funeral Home in Clarksville.
He is survived by his wife, Maria; six children, Eleno Garcia, Victoria Martinez, Annallely Flores and Adrian, Raul and Noel Galan; five sisters, Teresa, Eloina, Irene, Louisa and Neida Galan; two brothers, Antonio and Jose Galan; and 12 grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 10, 2020