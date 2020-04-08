Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roller-Cox Funeral Home
701 S Rogers St
Clarksville, AR 72830
(479) 754-2201
Resources
More Obituaries for Moises Galan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Moises Galan


1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Moises Galan Obituary
Moises Galan
Moises Galan, 59, of Clarksville died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Private services and cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roller-Cox Funeral Home in Clarksville.
He is survived by his wife, Maria; six children, Eleno Garcia, Victoria Martinez, Annallely Flores and Adrian, Raul and Noel Galan; five sisters, Teresa, Eloina, Irene, Louisa and Neida Galan; two brothers, Antonio and Jose Galan; and 12 grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Moises's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -