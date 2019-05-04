|
Molly Fish
Molly Fish, surrounded by family, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Freeman Heights Baptist Church in Garland, Texas, with the Rev. Larry Venable officiating.
Molly was born Sept. 27, 1934, in Havana to Porter and Ratha Wiser. She married Wesley Fish on Sept. 25, 1953. She was a Proverbs 31 woman, lovingly and loyally serving and teaching her family by example as no one else could. Along with all the activities through church and business, she loved entertaining and encouraging her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Porter and Ratha Wiser; one sister; and six brothers.
She is survived by her loving husband for over 65 years, Wesley Fish; a daughter, Nancy Spahn and husband Tom, of Fort Smith; a son, Bruce Fish and wife Devona of Rowlett, Texas; a daughter, Cynthia Ellison and husband Troy of Waco, Texas; nine grandchildren, Aaron, Micah, Cory, Rachel, Garrett, Hannah, Jordan, Amanda and Sarah; four great-grandchildren, Cooper, Parker, Beckett and Hadleigh; a brother, Roger "Bug" Wiser of Havana; two sisters, Ida Sue Hall of Belleville and Betty Reed of Hensley; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hannah House, P.O. Box 1672, Fort Smith, AR 72902 or online at www.hannahhouseark.com.
Arrangements were under the direction of Eastgate Funeral Home in Garland, Texas.
Published in Times Record on May 5, 2019