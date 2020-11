Or Copy this URL to Share

Molly McClaine

Molly McClaine, 68, of Clarksville died Oct. 31, 2020.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Clarksville with burial at West Mount Zion Cemetery, under the direction of Roller-Cox Funeral Home in Clarksville.

She is survived by her husband, Carl; a daughter, Valerie Kichler; and a brother, Luke James.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



