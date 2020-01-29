|
Mona Pointer-Benson
Mona Pointer-Benson, 61, of Wilmington, Del., died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at First Church of God in Christ in Fort Smith with burial at Shady Grove Cemetery in Roland under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary in Fort Smith.
She is survived by a son, Michael Edwards; eight sisters, Fayanna, Vervinia and Bettye Francis, LaDonna Francis-Brown, Geraldine Williams, Brenda George, Sonya Smith and Rita Wells; and three brothers, Moses Francis Jr. and Everett and Tommy Francis.
Viewing will be noon to 4:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 30, 2020