Monia Johnson Obituary
Monia Johnson
Monia Lucinda Johnson, 73, of Greenwood passed away Jan. 20, 2020, at her home. She was born Aug. 7, 1946, in Visalia, Calif., to the late Wilberton Eugene and Blonda Etta (King) Howard. She was a beautician.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Lee Johnson; two sons, Ricky Lee and Terence "T.J." Johnson; and two brothers, Jackie and Michael Howard.
She is survived a daughter-in-law, Mary Johnson of Greenwood; three grandchildren, Tara Elliott and husband Scott of Huntington, Tyler Johnson and wife Kim of Greenwood and Skylar Johnson of Fort Smith; three great-grandchildren, Aspen Payton, Wyatt Elliott and Reed Johnson; and a sister, Donna Dahlem and husband Rick of Fort Smith.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 21, 2020
