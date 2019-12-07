|
|
Monica Skinner
Monica Lynn Skinner, 64, a lifelong resident Fort Smith, passed from this life Dec. 3, 2019. She was born Jan. 12, 1955, in Fort Smith to the late Perry and Shirley Orsbun Gammill. Monica worked as Dr. Southerland's assistant in his chiropractic clinic and was a member of Harvest Time Tabernacle. Monica enjoyed cooking and loved looking for the next best find in an antique shop or garage sale, but her passion was spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a granddaughter, Tara.
Monica is survived by her husband of 35 years, Johnny Skinner; three sons, Brent Albertson and Steve and Mike Skinner; two brothers, Douglas and Rodney Gammill; a brother-in-law, Tim Skinner; as well as 12 grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Edwards Funeral Home.
To leave on online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 8, 2019