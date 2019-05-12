|
|
Mozelle Heflin
Mozelle (Wigington) Heflin was born in Rucker, Oklahoma, to James Alfred and Mont (Stout) Wigington on Aug. 23, 1927. Mozelle passed away in Stigler, Oklahoma, on May 11, 2019, at the age of 91. She was married to Nelson Reed Heflin on Dec. 24, 1948.
Mozelle is survived by one son, N. Reed and his wife Susan of Claremore, Oklahoma; one granddaughter, Linden Down and her husband Alexander of Seattle; one grandson, Brent of Seattle; two great-grandchildren, Henry James Down and Edith Elizabeth Down of Seattle; and one brother, John Harper Wigington and his wife Betty of Atlanta.
Mozelle attended elementary school in Rucker. After graduating from Stigler High School in 1946, she worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. in Stigler. She also worked for the Stigler Nursing Home as office manager and activity director for 21 years until her retirement in 1989.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Stigler since 1960. Until her death, Mozelle was the oldest member of the Stigler chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha with more than 60 years of service. She enjoyed oil painting, ceramics and reading works of contemporary fiction.
Mozelle was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Nelson; her father and mother; and two brothers John Henry Wigington and Carl Wigington.
Funeral service will be at 2 pm Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Stigler, with the Rev. Daniel Milligan officiating. Burial will follow at Hoyt Cemetery in Hoyt, Oklahoma, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory in Stigler.
Viewing will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Stigler.
Pallbearers will be Sam Rose, Glenn Speer, Wes Shelton, Dale Riley and Brent Heflin
Published in Times Record on May 13, 2019