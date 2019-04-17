|
Mun Keobounheuang
Mun Keobounheuang, 90, of Fort Smith passed away April 13, 2019. He was born June 15, 1928, in Kongsedon, Saravanh, Laos.
He is survived by his wife, Nao Keobounheuang of the home; three daughters, Vatt Keobounheaung of Canada, Nat Keobounheaung of Laos and Wut Keobounheaung of Fort Smith; and 11 grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, with cremation to follow.
Pallbearers will be Joe Joe, Vinnie, Billy and Brian Southammavong, Kham Kanhalikham and Souphakdy Soukoura.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 18, 2019