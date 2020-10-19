Muriel Hallum

Muriel Dean (Vessell) Hallum, 88, of Muldrow died Oct. 17, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Lee's Chapel Assembly of God Church in Muldrow with burial at Lee's Chapel Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Muldrow.

She is survived by two daughters, Joan Taylor and Brenda Johnson; two sons, R.G. and Mark Hallum; two sisters, Carol Falleur and Shirley Goodwin; two brothers, Jimmy and Bobby Vessell; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the funeral home and 1-8 p.m. Wednesday at the church, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.



