Muriel Hallum

Muriel Dean (Vessell) Hallum, 88, of Muldrow passed away Oct. 17, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Oct. 24, 1931, in Paw Paw, Okla., to Vera Opal (DuVall) Vessell and James Odus Vessell. She married Arlin Ray "Pete" Hallum on June 1, 1952, in Fort Smith. She was a homemaker and of the Assembly of God faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray "Pete" Hallum, who passed away Nov. 19, 2015, and her parents.

She is survived by two daughters, Joan Taylor and husband John and Brenda Johnson and husband Jerry, both of Muldrow; two sons, R.G. Hallum and wife Deborah and Mark Hallum and wife Jennifer, both of Muldrow; nine grandchildren, Jeremy Hallum, Jordan Taylor, Jennifer Sharp, Heath and Jarrod Taylor, Hillary and RaAnda List, Jordan and Gideon Hallum, Rachel Hallum, Delaney Hallum and Luke Hallum; seven great-grandchildren, Jaycee Hallum, Audrey Sharp, Ethan Taylor, Kallie Sharp, Wyatt Taylor, Maddyx Hallum and Bailey Sharp; two sisters, Carol Falleur of Muldrow and Shirley Goodwin of Owasso, Okla.; two brothers, Jimmy Vessell and Bobby Vessell, both of Muldrow; a special sister-in-law, Fay Prescott; and numerous other relatives and friends.

The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at Alma Health and Rehabilitation Center for their wonderful care.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Lee's Chapel Assembly of God Church in Muldrow with burial to follow at Lee's Chapel Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.

Visitation will be noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow; and 1-8 p.m. Wednesday at Lee's Chapel Assembly of God Church, where the family will greet visitors from 6-8 p.m.

Active pallbearers will be Jeremy Hallum, Jarrod Taylor, Gideon Hallum, Luke Hallum, Heath Sharp and Jordan List.



