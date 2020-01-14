|
Murtis Montgomery
Murtis Marie Montgomery, 68, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Dallas.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Satruday at Mount Triumph Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Coffee with a burial at Fort Coffee Cemetery under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary in Fort Smith.
She is survived by a son, Rodney Montgomery; a brother, Elbert Campbell; four sisters, Alice Ashley, Vernell Allen and Barbara and Veronica Campbell; and a grandchild.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 16, 2020