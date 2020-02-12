|
|
Myra Petty
Myra Sue Petty, 94, went to her heavenly home on Feb. 12, 2020, with her family by her side. Born in 1925, she was the spouse of a World War II veteran. She was a beloved mother, respected grandmother, revered great-grandmother and an honored great-great-grandmother. Her love of the Lord was demonstrated by her lifelong service to her family and church amd the youth, elderly and children in Hawaii. As the heart of the Petty family, she was loved and adored by generations. Her last days were spent in service to God as a member of First Baptist Church in Lavaca before becoming a resident of Greenhurst Nursing Home, which became her second family.
She is survived by two children, Billy Ray Petty and spouse Ruth Ann of Lavaca and Martha Sue Littrell and spouse Mike of Symsonia, Ky.; six grandchildren, Kimberly Henry, Melissa Gartman, Debbie Thompson, Tammy Sims, Jason Littrell and Eric Littrell; 17 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Lavaca with interment at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Lavaca.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Lavaca.
Pallbearers will be Eric Gartman, Eric Littrell, Jayden Littrell, Cole Norris, Kyle Wilson and Tyler Lovett.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greenhurst Nursing Council, 226 Skyler Dr., Charleston, AR 72933.
To place an online tribute, visit www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 13, 2020