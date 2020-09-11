Myra Releford
Myra "Tuttie" G. Releford, 65, of Fort Smith passed away Sept. 9, 2020, at her home. She was born Jan. 11, 1955, in Fort Smith to Paul Eugene and Estella Valarie Releford. She was a Baptist. She earned a nursing certificate and formerly worked for Area Agency on Aging and Planters.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Helen Carter and Patricia Mays; a brother, Paul Eugene Releford; and Jessie Bradley, who was like a granddaughter to her.
She is survived by two daughters, Karesha Crocker of Fort Smith and Tamanika Roberts of Columbus, Ohio; a son, Ronald E. Dixon Jr. of Houston; two sisters, Mildred Releford and LaDonna Jackson, both of Fort Smith; four brothers, Joe Nathan Releford, Billy Joe Releford, Gary Wayne Releford and Michael Wayne Releford, all of Fort Smith; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and Hannah Harmon and Latoya Parks, who were like granddaughters to her.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Oak Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Public viewing will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Marcus Acklin, Maurice Wilson, Malcom Steward, Ricky Smith, Kenneth Smith and Poochie.
