Myra Thomas
Myra Jane Deaton Thomas, 70, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, April 22, 2019. She was born Aug. 17, 1948, in Mulberry to the late Elmer and Sarah Deaton. She was a nursery worker and loved watching old westerns, flower gardening and amusement parks.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Neil Thomas; and a son-in-law, David Logan.
She is survived by a son, Mickey Thomas and wife Sarah Nichole of Fort Smith; a daughter, Nancy Logan of Wister; three brothers, Elmer Don Deaton and wife Melody of Fort Smith, Tim Deaton and wife Luana of Mulberry and Bill Deaton of Farmington; seven grandchildren, Bryce Kimes, Lane Thomas, Zachary Thomas, Andrew Thomas, Teddie Wayne Thomas, Bethany Logan and Matthew Logan; and two great-grandchildren, Luke Thomas and Baylor Mead.
Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Logan, Taylor Mead, Merl Barenburg, Keith Barenburg, A.J. Thomas and Teddie Wayne Thomas.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 25, 2019