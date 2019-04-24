Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Resources
More Obituaries for Myra Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myra Thomas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Myra Thomas Obituary
Myra Thomas
Myra Jane Deaton Thomas, 70, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, April 22, 2019. She was born Aug. 17, 1948, in Mulberry to the late Elmer and Sarah Deaton. She was a nursery worker and loved watching old westerns, flower gardening and amusement parks.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Neil Thomas; and a son-in-law, David Logan.
She is survived by a son, Mickey Thomas and wife Sarah Nichole of Fort Smith; a daughter, Nancy Logan of Wister; three brothers, Elmer Don Deaton and wife Melody of Fort Smith, Tim Deaton and wife Luana of Mulberry and Bill Deaton of Farmington; seven grandchildren, Bryce Kimes, Lane Thomas, Zachary Thomas, Andrew Thomas, Teddie Wayne Thomas, Bethany Logan and Matthew Logan; and two great-grandchildren, Luke Thomas and Baylor Mead.
Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Logan, Taylor Mead, Merl Barenburg, Keith Barenburg, A.J. Thomas and Teddie Wayne Thomas.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now