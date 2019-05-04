|
|
Myra Ward
Myra S. Ward, 96, of Fort Smith passed away May 3, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born Feb. 28, 1923, in North Little Rock to H. Clyde and Bess High Smiley. She was a graduate of Little Rock Central High School and the Institute of Financial Education where she received a certificate of achievement, diploma of merit and taught courses for the Fort Smith Chapter. She was a graduate of the Arkansas Savings and Loan League Institute of the University of Arkansas. She retired as vice president of the First Federal Bank of Arkansas in 1988. She served as president of the Fort Smith Chapter of the Institute of Financial Education and Fort Smith Credit Women International. She served as a member of the administrative board of First United Methodist Church, the advisory trustees of Sparks Regional Medical Center and was a board member of the Friends of the Fort Smith Library. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and Gleaners Sunday school class and Methodist Village Auxiliary and won the 2007 Fort Smith Good Neighbor Award. After her retirement, Myra knitted 250 baby sweaters, 300 prayer shawls and 250 hats for missions.
She is survived by one daughter, Gail Oakes of Fort Smith; one son, Frank H. Ward III and his wife Rudda of Fort Smith; six grandchildren, Scott and wife Jennifer Ward, Dr. Jeff and wife Jenny Ward, Aimee and husband Chris Sale, Emily and husband Eddie Cole, Erin and husband Jacob Bouxsein and Erika and husband Tony Ragar; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank H. Ward Jr.; son-in-law, Larry Oakes; and sister, Jacquelyne Smiley Haynie.
The family will greet friends 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at First United Methodist Church Narthex.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Little Rock.
Cremation and services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to Methodist Nursing Home and Mercy Hospice for their excellent care.
Memorials may be made to Grand Avenue Baptist Church Missions or First United Methodist Church.
Published in Times Record from May 5 to May 8, 2019