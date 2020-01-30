|
Myria Ballard
Myria Locust Ballard, 87, of Vian died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Tulsa.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Vian Creek Baptist Church with burial at Barnoski Cemetery in Vian under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by two daughters, Kay Tackett of Vian and Katina Cline of Tulsa; two brothers, Jay Locust of Fort Gibson, Okla., and James Locust of Vian; 12 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 4-8 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday; and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 31, 2020