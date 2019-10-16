|
Myron Green
Myron "Mike" Green, 89, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church under the direction of Beasley-Wood Funeral Home in Mena.
He is survived by a daughter, Lillian McCombs of Mena; a son, Myron Green Jr. of Illinois; a stepson, Robert Quinumeon of Texas; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 17, 2019