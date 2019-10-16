Home

Beasley-Wood/Geyer-Quillin Funeral Home - Mena
611 Janssen Avenue
Mena, AR 71953
479-394-1310
Myron Green


1930 - 2019
Myron Green Obituary
Myron Green
Myron "Mike" Green, 89, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church under the direction of Beasley-Wood Funeral Home in Mena.
He is survived by a daughter, Lillian McCombs of Mena; a son, Myron Green Jr. of Illinois; a stepson, Robert Quinumeon of Texas; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 17, 2019
