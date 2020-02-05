|
|
Myron LaMora
Myron Bruce LaMora, of Barling, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the age of 78. He was born Feb. 21, 1941, to Alton and Dorothy (Lydmore) LaMora in Tupper Lake, N.Y. Myron wore many hats in life: father, brother, partner and boss. His greatest love was law enforcement. He served with several agencies over the span of his 35-year career. He began in 1973 as a Hackett city marshall, followed by 10 years as a criminal investigator for the Sebastian County Sheriff's Department. He spent 16 years with Barling Police Department, working his way through the ranks and retired as chief. His last role was as the assistant chief of police for the Arkansas Military Department before permanently retiring in 2009.
He is survived by a brother, Roger LaMora; six children, Sharron LaMora, Judi Abbott, Tracy Elbaitari, Karen Skinner, Matthew LaMora and Lisa Lemonds; nine grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Memorial service will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Central Christian Church, 400 N. Waldron Road, Fort Smith.
Per his request, Myron will be interred with his family at Holy Name Cemetery in Tupper Lake at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Kitties and Kanines, 4900 Rogers Ave., Suite 100A, Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 6, 2020