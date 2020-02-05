Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Highway
Fort Smith, AR 72914
(479) 783-0503
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Central Christian Church
400 N. Waldron Road
Fort Smith, AR
Myron LaMora

Myron LaMora Obituary
Myron LaMora
Myron Bruce LaMora, 78, of Barling died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.
Memorial service will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Central Christian Church in Fort Smith under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
He is survived by six children, Judi Abbott, Tracy Elbaitari, Karen Skinner, Sharron and Matthew LaMora and Lisa Lemonds; a brother, Roger LaMora; nine grandchildren; and a great-grandchild. Burial will be at Holy Name Cemetery in Tupper Lake, N.Y., at a later date.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 7, 2020
