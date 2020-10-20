Nadine Bryant
Nadine Bryant, 86, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at a local hospital. She was a veterinarian assistant at Ozark Animal Hospital and a member of Church of Christ in Van Buren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Agnes (Woodard) Williams; a sister, Marion Bryant; and a brother, Floyd Williams Jr.
She is survived by two sons, Ralph and Philip Bryant, both of Van Buren; two sisters, Ruth Ishman and Eula Ledbetter, both of Morrilton; three brothers, Sturl and Don Williams, both of Morrilton, and Roger Williams of Heber Springs; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial to follow at Gracelawn Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Kenneth Bryant, Benjamin Bryant, Randy Bryant, Dalton Bryant, Rick Jones and Jim Tollison.
