Nadine Center
Nadine Center, 100, of Good Samaritan Village in Las Cruces, N.M., died Oct. 25, 2020, at her home. She was born March 19, 1920, in Waldron to Thomas Fair Taff and Maude Ella Taff.
She attended school in Waldron and then married Glen Oldham Center on Dec. 24, 1938. They made a home in California and returned to Waldron after Glen retired. He preceded her in death in 1994.
She is survived by a daughter, Gayl Fitzgearld and husband Fredric of Las Cruces; a son, Gary Center and wife Mehry of Brentwood, Calif.; two grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside service was held Saturday, Nov. 14, at Birds View Cemetery in Waldron. Arrangements were under the direction of La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home in Las Cruces.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.LaPaz-Grahams.com.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
