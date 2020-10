Nadine HessElrose Nadine Hess, 86, of Greenwood passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Greenwood. She retired from Stewart Drug Store.She was preceded in death by her husband, George Hess; a brother, Courtnaey Niles; and a sister, Connie Voosen.She is survived by two daughters, Debra Brown and husband Stan and Kathy Haller and husband Scott, both of Greenwood; a brother, Bruce Niles and wife Peggy of Greenwood; two sisters, Nancy Duhoux of Gent, Belgium, and Wendy Fields of Napa, Calif.; two grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.Memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com