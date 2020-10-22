Nadine Hess
Elrose Nadine Hess, 86, of Greenwood passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Greenwood. She retired from Stewart Drug Store.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Hess; a brother, Courtnaey Niles; and a sister, Connie Voosen.
She is survived by two daughters, Debra Brown and husband Stan and Kathy Haller and husband Scott, both of Greenwood; a brother, Bruce Niles and wife Peggy of Greenwood; two sisters, Nancy Duhoux of Gent, Belgium, and Wendy Fields of Napa, Calif.; two grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
