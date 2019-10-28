|
Nadine Israel
Nadine (Powell) Israel, 79, of Sidney passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Little Rock. She was born April 23, 1940, in Alma to Otis Dale Powell and Genevieve (Cottrell) Powell. Nadine enjoyed quilting, sewing, reading, gardening and playing with her grandkids.
Survivors include two daughters, Debbie Pope (Steve) of Sidney and Toni Brown of Bentonville; three grandchildren, Miranda, Sara and Stephen; four great-grandchildren, Hailey, Riley, Hayden and Luna; a brother, Jimmy D. Powell of Hemphill, Texas; and four sisters, Charlene Young of Fort Smith, Geraldine Tennison of Tacoma, Wash., Verna Faye Westfall of Fort Smith and Carrie Sutton of Pensacola, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Tommy Powell and Otis D. Powell Jr.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.
Online obituary is available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/cavecity.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 29, 2019