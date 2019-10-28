Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nadine Israel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nadine Israel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nadine Israel Obituary
Nadine Israel
Nadine (Powell) Israel, 79, of Sidney passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Little Rock. She was born April 23, 1940, in Alma to Otis Dale Powell and Genevieve (Cottrell) Powell. Nadine enjoyed quilting, sewing, reading, gardening and playing with her grandkids.
Survivors include two daughters, Debbie Pope (Steve) of Sidney and Toni Brown of Bentonville; three grandchildren, Miranda, Sara and Stephen; four great-grandchildren, Hailey, Riley, Hayden and Luna; a brother, Jimmy D. Powell of Hemphill, Texas; and four sisters, Charlene Young of Fort Smith, Geraldine Tennison of Tacoma, Wash., Verna Faye Westfall of Fort Smith and Carrie Sutton of Pensacola, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Tommy Powell and Otis D. Powell Jr.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.
Online obituary is available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/cavecity.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nadine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.