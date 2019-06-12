|
|
Nadine Seaton
Nadine Seaton, 91, of Lavaca passed away June 11, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born Feb. 16, 1928, in Lavaca to the late James and Lillie Ann (Self) McCray. She was of the Assembly of God faith and a retired poultry farmer.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Curtis Wayne Seaton; two brothers; and five sisters.
She is survived by her husband of 75 years, Harmon "Tom" Seaton of the home; one son, Donald Seaton and wife Kelly of Lavaca; daughter, Betty Seaton McKinney of Greenwood; daughter-in-law, Dianna Seaton of Greenwood; grandsons, Darrell McKinney of Greenwood, Thomas Seaton of Rogers and Kevin Seaton of Lavaca; granddaughters, Carol Bolin of Siloam Springs, Denise Holbrook of Fort Smith and Kelly Woods of Bokoshe; six great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service officiated by James "Buddy" Corvell will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, Highways 96 and 255, Lavaca. Interment will follow at Hickory Ridge Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Brent Douglas, Derick McKinney, Gregory McKinney, Sidney Lawrence, Steve Bailey and Ray Dillard.
Visitation will be 6-7:30 p.m. Friday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Lavaca.
Published in Times Record on June 13, 2019