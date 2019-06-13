Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
Highway 96 & Hwy 255
Lavaca, AR 72941
(479) 674-5700
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
Highway 96 & Hwy 255
Lavaca, AR 72941
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
Highway 96 & Hwy 255
Lavaca, AR 72941
Nadine Seaton Obituary
Nadine Seaton
Nadine Seaton, 91, of Lavaca died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Lavaca with burial at Hickory Ridge Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Harmon; a daughter, Betty McKinney of Greenwood; a son, Donald Seaton of Lavaca; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-7:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on June 14, 2019
