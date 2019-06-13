|
Nadine Seaton
Nadine Seaton, 91, of Lavaca died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Lavaca with burial at Hickory Ridge Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Harmon; a daughter, Betty McKinney of Greenwood; a son, Donald Seaton of Lavaca; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-7:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on June 14, 2019
